Boost to HDK’s wife as BJP candidate returns to Congress 2 days before bypolls

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 1, 2018, 2:29 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2018, 2:29 pm IST

BJP candidate L Chandrashekar withdrew his candidature from Ramanagara bypolls and returned to Congress.

L Chandrashekhar's departure has given upper hand to Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy’s wife, Anitha, who is contesting Ramanagara bypolls as JD (S) candidate. (Photo: Facebook | @AnithKumaraswamyOfficial)
 L Chandrashekhar's departure has given upper hand to Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy’s wife, Anitha, who is contesting Ramanagara bypolls as JD (S) candidate. (Photo: Facebook | @AnithKumaraswamyOfficial)

Mumbai: Just two days before the by-election in Ramanagara constituency of Karnataka, BJP has suffered a massive jolt after its candidate L Chandrashekhar withdrew his candidature and returned to Congress.

This has also given an upper hand to Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s wife, Anitha, who is contesting the bypolls as the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Ramanagara.

L Chandrashekar was reportedly miffed at BJP leaders’ failure of not supporting him and campaigning for him as promised.

“I joined the BJP with a lot of expectations. But being a candidate for the election for a constituency, I am disappointed by the lack of attention showed by the BJP leadership on their promise to campaign for me. The leaders did not offer support as promised earlier and did not offer support when I was filing my nomination papers. They have left me in the lurch. Disappointed and dejected by the turn of events, I am withdrawing my nomination as a BJP candidate,” a report in The News Minute quoted Chandrashekar as saying in a letter.

Meanwhile, L Chandrashekar’s father, Congress MLA CM Lingappa, slammed him for not listening to him saying that he had advised his son not to join hands with the BJP.

With Chandrashekhar’s departure, the BJP finds itself in a tough spot as it does not have a candidate for the constituency which is going to polls on November 3.

The party had alleged that Chandrashekhar and several leaders of the coalition government had conspired to ensure BJP was left in the lurch.

However, in a response, H D Kumaraswamy said that the BJP should blame itself instead of accusing the Congress-JD(S) coalition.

According to reports, the chief minister said, “The BJP should blame itself for this instead of blaming Congress-JD(S). They forced him (L Chandrashekhar) to join the BJP and then didn't fulfil the promises made to him. They didn't consult their party workers before giving him the ticket”.

Bypolls will be held on Saturday in three parliamentary and two assembly seats.

The sudden departure of Chandrashekhar may impact BJP’s prospects in other constituencies too where bypolls are being held - Mandya, Ballari and Shivamogga Lok Sabha seats and Jamakhandi Assembly seat.

Tags: ramanagara bypolls, l chandrashekhar, anitha kumaraswamy, congress-jd(s) coalition
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

