

Rajanth Singh targets Himachal Pradesh CM, says tainted leaders should resign

ANI
Published : Nov 1, 2017, 5:09 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2017, 5:11 pm IST

Rajnath Singh added that the tainted leaders should not accept any post till they are absolved from all the charges.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh urged voters to vote for BJP in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. (Photo: ANI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh urged voters to vote for BJP in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. (Photo: ANI)

Mandi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday launched an attack on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh over corruption charges against him.

Addressing a public rally in Mandi, Singh exhorted the tainted political leaders to resign from their posts.

"I want to appeal to all political parties that if an allegation is levelled against a leader and if that allegation is found true in initial investigation then that leader should immediately resign from his post," Singh said.

He further added that the tainted leaders should not accept any post till they are absolved from all the charges.

Taking a dig at Virbhadra Singh, Singh questioned how he could remain in office after the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI's) charge sheet and pending court cases.

"Even the head of the Himachal government (chief minister) is facing corruption charges. On the other hand, after the passage of three and half years no one could level a corruption charge against the ministers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union government. If someone (political party) wants to learn how the government is run then it should be learnt from the BJP," Rajnath said.

In 2015, the CBI filed a case against Virbhadra Singh and his family for owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was the union minister between 2009 and 2011.

Cases have been filed against his wife Pratibha Singh, son Vikramaditya and daughter Aparajita as well.

Rajnath Singh urged the voters to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

"If the faith of public on political leaders has eroded after independence then it is because leaders make so many promises but don't fulfill them. We will end this environment of unfaithfulness. We will fulfill our promises," Rajnath said.

BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday announced former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Himachal Assembly Prem Kumar Dhumal as party's CM candidate.

The Home Minister also targeted the Congress by saying that it didn't take any lesson when it lost all Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha seats in 2014 general elections.

"After 2014, the Congress should have mended its ways after realising that the people of Himachal who voted it into power in the state in 2012 with hope have lost faith in it. But, even after the passage of two and half years, the Congress has not learnt the lesson," Rajnath Singh said.

Assembly elections slated to be held on November 9. Results of the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be declared on December 18.

