Wednesday, Nov 01, 2017 | Last Update : 06:27 PM IST

India, All India

UP: 4 dead, 50 injured as boiler explodes at NTPC plant in Raebareli

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 1, 2017, 5:47 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2017, 6:27 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh CM has taken cognizance of explosion and has directed Principal Secretary Home to ensure all steps for rescue and relief.

At least 100 people have suffered injuries after an ash-pipe exploded at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)'s plant in Raebareli. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 At least 100 people have suffered injuries after an ash-pipe exploded at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)'s plant in Raebareli. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

RaeBareli: At least four people have been killed and 40-50 people sustained burn injuries after a boiler exploded at National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)'s Unchahar plant in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

"The toll may rise", said ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar.

NTPC said the accident in the boiler of 500 Megawatt MW under trial unit of NTPC– Unchahar occurred on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the Raebareli District Magistrate the pipe had exploded due to pressure.

"Scores injured in a boiler explosion at NTPC's Unchahar plant at Raebareli," SP Shivhari Meena said. 

According to NTPC, rescue operations are underway in close coordination with District Administration and injured people have been shifted to nearby hospitals. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of explosion and has directed Principal Secretary Home to ensure all steps for rescue and relief.

Yogi Adityanath has announces an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of deceased, Rs 50,000 for critically injured and Rs 25,000 for injured.

A 32-member team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is en route to NTPC Unchahar plant. 

(Further details are awaited.)

