The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 01, 2018 | Last Update : 04:13 PM IST

India, All India

UIDAI asks telcos to submit plan to discontinue Aadhar based eKYC

PTI
Published : Oct 1, 2018, 3:09 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2018, 3:09 pm IST

A circular to this effect has already been issued to telecom service providers including Airtel, Jio, Vodafone and others.

The Supreme Court, last week, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allowed private companies to use the 12-digit biometric ID-based eKYC. (Representational Image | File)
 The Supreme Court, last week, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allowed private companies to use the 12-digit biometric ID-based eKYC. (Representational Image | File)

New Delhi: Days after the Supreme Court imposed curbs on the use of Aadhaar, biometric-issuing authority UIDAI Monday asked telecom companies to submit, within the next 15 days, a plan to stop using the 12-digit unique ID number for customer authentication.

A circular to this effect has already been issued to the telecom service providers (TSPs), including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and others.

The communication, seen by PTI, says: "...all TSPs are called upon to immediately take actions in order to comply with the judgement dated 26.09.2018. In this regard, TSPs are hereby directed to submit by 15th October, 2018 an action plan/exit plan to the authority for closure of use of Aadhaar based authentication systems..."

The Supreme Court, last week, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allowed private companies to use the 12-digit biometric ID-based eKYC.

Following this, private companies like telecom operators will not be able to use this instantaneous and inexpensive Aadhaar eKYC route. This would mean that the industry will have to revert to alternates like legacy paper-based technique (collect physical paper forms with signature, photographs, ship to verification centre and call up the customer to cross-verify submitted details). The turn around times in this route is between 24-36 hours.

When contacted, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said: "In order to ensure smooth discontinuation...there are certain requirements which are there under the Aadhaar regulations...so the companies are in the best position to know what exactly is needed and they can submit their plan by October 15. If any additional requirements are to be done from the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India ) side, we will tell them after receipt of their plan."

Tags: supreme court, aadhaar act, ajay bhushan pandey, ekyc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Tom Hardy recreating Mogambo Khush Hua is making us remember Amrish Puri

2

Women aren't better at multitasking than men

3

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

4

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

5

In California divorce cases, judge can now decide who gets custody of a pet

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham