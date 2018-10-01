The Asian Age | News

Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor dies of cardiac arrest at 87

Published : Oct 1, 2018, 9:54 am IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2018, 9:54 am IST

The last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium.

In May 1946, Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra and the couple had five children -- three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima. (Photo: File | PTI)
 In May 1946, Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra and the couple had five children -- three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, passed away Monday due to cardiac arrest. She was 87.

"My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest...old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise," son Randhir told PTI.

In May 1946, Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra and the couple had five children -- three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima.

The last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium, Randhir said.

