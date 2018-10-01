The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 01, 2018 | Last Update : 07:38 AM IST

India, All India

Internet giants will help EC check fake news during polls

PTI
Published : Oct 1, 2018, 7:11 am IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2018, 7:11 am IST

Google will establish a system that will allow it to share with the EC, details about the expenditure incurred on its platforms.

Chief election commissioner O.P. Rawat (Photo: PTI)
 Chief election commissioner O.P. Rawat (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Internet major Google and social media giants Twitter and Facebook have assured the Election Commission (EC) that they will not allow their platforms to be used for anything which affects the purity of polls during campaign period, chief election commissioner O.P. Rawat said.

Mr Rawat said, “It was tested during the Karnataka elections. Small pilot was there. That was the beginning. Now we will have a bigger pilot  before Lok Sabha elections in these four states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram,” he said. Assembly polls are due in the four state later this year.

Mr Rawat said a committee under senior deputy election commissioner Umesh Sinha had called regional and local heads of Google, Facebook and Twitter and asked them as to what they can do for ensuring purity of Indian elections such as avoiding adverse impact of fake news and targeted communication to voters.

“They have all committed that during campaign period, they will not allow anything, which is adversely affecting level playing field, on their platforms. During the last 48 hours before the close of poll, they have committed that nothing of elections will be allowed on their platforms,” Mr Rawat said.

The last 48 hours before the elections end is called ‘silence period’ so that voter can calmly decide on as to whom to vote. The companies have also assured the poll watchdog that political advertisements will be flagged, including the amount spent, so that expenditure can also be accounted for during campaign period, the Mr Rawat said.

Google will establish a system that will allow it to share with the EC, details about the expenditure incurred on its platforms.

The panel under Mr Sinha was set up to explo-re possible changes in section 126 of  Representation of the People Act, 1951 in view of the expansion and diversity of media platforms.

Tags: google, facebook, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

2

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

3

In California divorce cases, judge can now decide who gets custody of a pet

4

631,000 threats detected on Android devices in Q2 2018

5

Roaming Mantis: iOS cryptomining attacks unearthed

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham