The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 01, 2018 | Last Update : 02:38 PM IST

India, All India

Imran Khan nothing but 'chaprasi', says Subramanian Swamy

ANI
Published : Oct 1, 2018, 2:07 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2018, 2:11 pm IST

Swamy was here to attend a programme of 'Sanskritik Gaurav Sansthan' Tripura unit.

Swamy's statement comes after Swaraj on Saturday used the United Nations platform to highlight the serious issue of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and human rights violations in India. (Photo: ANI)
 Swamy's statement comes after Swaraj on Saturday used the United Nations platform to highlight the serious issue of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and human rights violations in India. (Photo: ANI)

Agartala: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a chaprasi' (peon), adding that Islamabad is run by the military, ISI and terrorists.

"Imran Khan is nothing but a 'chaprasi' because the country (Pakistan) is run by the military, ISI and terrorists, and Imran Khan is just one of the 'chaprasi' of the government. He may be called the Prime Minister, but he is a 'chaprasi'," Swamy said while addressing a press conference here.

"There is only one solution to Pakistan. Balochis don't want to be part of Pakistan, Sindhis don't want to be part of Pakistan, Pashtuns don't want to be part of Pakistan, so break Pakistan into four parts - these three (Baloch, Sindh, Pashtun) and the residual West Punjab.... I also think that (External Affairs Minister) Sushma Swaraj should not waste her breath speaking about Pakistan in the UN because Pakistan gets psychic pleasure when India abuses it. Just ignore Pakistan, prepare your military and one day break it up into four," he added.

Swamy's statement comes after Swaraj on Saturday used the United Nations platform to highlight the serious issue of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and human rights violations in India.

Meanwhile, speaking on Bangladesh, Swamy said, "India will continue to support it, but Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should be warned to stop those mad people from demolishing Hindu temples, converting Hindu temples into Masjid and converting Hindus to Muslims. If Bangladesh does not stop torturing the Hindus, I would recommend that our government invades Bangladesh and takes it over."

Swamy was here to attend a programme of 'Sanskritik Gaurav Sansthan' Tripura unit.

Tags: subramanian swamy, imran khan, sushma swaraj, united nations, cross-border terrorism
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala

MOST POPULAR

1

Women aren't better at multitasking than men

2

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

3

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

4

In California divorce cases, judge can now decide who gets custody of a pet

5

631,000 threats detected on Android devices in Q2 2018

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham