The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 01, 2017 | Last Update : 09:54 PM IST

India, All India

India has lost Kashmir emotionally: ex-FM launches fresh attack on Govt

PTI
Published : Oct 1, 2017, 8:53 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2017, 9:00 pm IST

Sinha termed as 'exaggerated claims' the success of the various reforms and schemes undertaken by the government like the Mudra Bank.

Sinha leads a civil society organisation--Concerned Citizens Group (CCG)-- which has visited the troubled Valley several times and interacted with various stakeholders to explore the possibility of finding a lasting solution to the seven-decades-old problem. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Sinha leads a civil society organisation--Concerned Citizens Group (CCG)-- which has visited the troubled Valley several times and interacted with various stakeholders to explore the possibility of finding a lasting solution to the seven-decades-old problem. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Having assailed Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the "mess" in the economy, BJP veteran leader Yashwant Sinha attacked the government on the Kashmir imbroglio, insisting "India has lost people of the valley emotionally".

In an interview to The Wire recorded on Friday, the former Union minister answered questions from journalist Karan Thapar on him being criticised for an article he wrote in a leading English daily on the state of economy that left the BJP embarrassed.

Sinha termed as "exaggerated claims" the success of the various reforms and schemes undertaken by the government like the Mudra Bank.

"I am looking at the alienation of the masses of people in Jammu and Kashmir. That is something which bothers me the most...We have lost the people emotionally...You just have to visit the valley to realise that they have lost faith in us," Sinha said.

Sinha leads a civil society organisation--Concerned Citizens Group (CCG)-- which has visited the troubled Valley several times and interacted with various stakeholders to explore the possibility of finding a lasting solution to the seven-decades-old problem.

The group comprises eminent people from different walks of life like Justice (retd) A P Shah, former Mumbai police commissioner J F Ribeira, Wajahat Habibullah, A S Dulat, Aruna Roy and Ramchandra Guha.

Sinha claimed he has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue 10 months ago and was "hurt" as it did not materialise.

"I am hurt. I am absolutely hurt. That you ask for time, ten months has gone by...Let me tell you, ever since I have been in public life, no prime minister of India, starting with Rajiv Gandhi, has ever said no to a meeting I have sought...no prime minister has said no to Yashwant Sinha, I don't have time for you. And this is my own prime minister who has treated me like this. So if somebody rings me and says please come talk to me sorry, the time has passed...I have been treated shabbily," he said.

Sinha also took on Jaitley for suggesting that his shifting from the finance to external affairs ministry when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister was a "demotion".

"How can (Jaitley) say that shifting from the ministry of finance to external affairs was a demotion for me?...If Mr. Jaitley with the same stroke wants to say that Sushma Swaraj,
the external affairs minister of today, is handling a totally insignificant portfolio, nobody is going to believe it," he said

He debunked claims by several BJP leaders and ministers, including his own son Jayant, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, that the government has made massive structural changes which will help the economy in the long run.

Sinha claimed Mudra scheme set up to provide funding to non-corporate, non-farm sector income generating activities of micro and small enterprises, was another name for the Pradhan Mantri Swarozgar Yojana launched by the Vajpayee government.

He said the average loan in these accounts was a meagre Rs 11,000.

"And you tell me, in today's day and age, what kind of business can be set up with Rs 25,000 rupees, Rs 50,000. The party president said that all these 80 million people today are self-employed which means we have created 80 million job opportunities. This is absolutely untenable," he said.

Tags: arun jaitley, yashwant sinha, kashmir issue, concerned citizens group
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman wants to dig up her own grave to prove she is alive

2

Book on stories told within 140 characters

3

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches 'Single Click Pension Delivery' scheme

4

Aamir takes a break from shooting Thugs of Hindostan, to promote Secret Superstar

5

Hugh Hefner's company lives on, though as a shadow of itself

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham