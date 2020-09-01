Unlock 4: SOPs on metro rail operations to be out tomorrow

Metro trains will be allowed to operated in a graded manner.

New Delhi: The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) ministry is likely to issue detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Wednesday for the functioning of metro trains allowed under the 'Unlock 4' guidelines, an official said.

Ministry secretary Durga Shanker Mishra held a meeting with all managing directors of metro rail corporations on Tuesday to finalise the SOPs.

"We heard suggestions of metro managing directors, which will be considered. A draft of SOPs has been prepared and it will be discussed with the Union home ministry on Wednesday. In consultation with the home ministry, the SOPs will be finalised," the official said.

Officials said that wearing a mask and social distancing norms will be strictly followed once metro trains start operating.

Metro passengers will be encouraged to follow anti-COVID-19 measures, they said, adding fines will be imposed on those violating the guidelines.

There are 17 metro corporations in the country. Once the detailed SOPs are issued by the HUA ministry, they can issue their details keeping in mind local requirements, the official.

The Union home ministry had issued the Unlock 4 guidelines on Saturday under which metro trains would be allowed to resume services from September 7.

Last week, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had said it would resume services for the public from September 7 in a calibrated manner.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said he was "glad" that the metro would resume operations in a phased manner.