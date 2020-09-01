Tuesday, Sep 01, 2020 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

  India   All India  01 Sep 2020  Allahabad High Court quashes NSA charges against Dr Kafeel Khan, orders immediate release
India, All India

Allahabad High Court quashes NSA charges against Dr Kafeel Khan, orders immediate release

PTI
Published : Sep 1, 2020, 12:32 pm IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2020, 12:32 pm IST

Khan has been in jail since January after a speech he delivered at the Aligarh Muslim University during the anti-CAA protests

Dr Kafeel Khan.
 Dr Kafeel Khan.

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday quashed the detention of Dr Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act and ordered his immediate release.

 The bench, comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh, passed the order on a petition filed by Khan's mother Nuzhat Parveen.

 

The petition alleged that Khan was granted bail in February by a competent court and he was supposed to be released on bail. However, he was not released for four days and the NSA was subsequently invoked against him. Hence, his detention was illegal, the petition argued.

Khan has been in jail since January after a speech he delivered at the Aligarh Muslim University during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in December.

Tags: dr kafeel khan, allahabad high court, national security act

