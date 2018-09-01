The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:55 AM IST

India, All India

Totally concocted, baseless: Sudha Bharadwaj's reply to police claims

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 1, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2018, 9:50 am IST

Bhardwaj added that the letter is 'a mixture of innocuous and publicly available facts and baseless fabrication.'

From the hundreds of letters seized, the Pune police on Friday read the 'prominent' ones, which included a letter by Sudha Bharadwaj. (Photo: File)
 From the hundreds of letters seized, the Pune police on Friday read the 'prominent' ones, which included a letter by Sudha Bharadwaj. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Pune police on Friday emphatically stated that the evidence collected so far clearly establishes links of the arrested activists with Maoist organisations. 

Activist Sudha Bharadwaj, who was one of the five activists held, replied to the claims made by the Pune police calling the letter 'totally concocted'.

In a handwritten statement, shared through her lawyer Vrinda Grover, Bhardwaj said, "It is a totally concocted letter fabricated to criminalise me and other human rights lawyers, activists and organisations." 

Bharadwaj added that the letter is, "a mixture of innocuous and publicly available facts and baseless fabrication."

From the hundreds of letters seized, the police on Friday read the "prominent" ones, which included a letter by Bharadwaj.

It also shared an email letter between Rona Wilson and a CPI-Maoist leader. The letter spoke of ending "Modi-raj" with a 'Rajiv Gandhi-type incident'. The letter also sought money for procuring grenade launchers.

The Maharashtra Police had arrested five activists -- Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonzalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bhardwaj and Gautam Navalakha -- in connection with an event on December 31, 2017, that triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village.

Tags: sudha bharadwaj, bhima-koregaon case, activists arrested in bhima-koregaon case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

2

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

3

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

4

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

5

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham