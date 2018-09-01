The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 01, 2018 | Last Update : 07:49 PM IST

India, All India

Five Mumbai school girls missing; teacher says they failed mid-term exams

PTI
Published : Sep 1, 2018, 6:57 pm IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2018, 6:57 pm IST

The police used a drone camera to look for them in the surrounding area, but could not find them.

CCTV footage showed that all five were at Marine Drive till 2.40 pm, but after that they seemed to have disappeared. (Representational Image)
 CCTV footage showed that all five were at Marine Drive till 2.40 pm, but after that they seemed to have disappeared. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Five girls, students of a South Mumbai school have gone missing, the police said on Saturday.

The girls who are studying in Class 8, at a private school did not return to their homes after classes on Friday afternoon, after which their parents approached the police, said an official.

Mid-term exam results were declared on Friday and these girls had failed in two or three subjects each, according to their teachers.

After the parents lodged complaints, the police used a drone camera to look for them in the surrounding area, but it did not yield any results.

CCTV footage showed that all five were at Marine Drive till 2.40 pm, but after that they seemed to have disappeared, said the officer and an investigation has been launched.

Tags: mumbai school girls missing, marine drive, mumbai police
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

2

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

3

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

4

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

5

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham