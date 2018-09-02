The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 01, 2018

India, All India

FIR against Robert Vadra, Ex-Haryana CM Hooda in 2008 land deal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 1, 2018, 9:42 pm IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2018, 9:42 pm IST

The FIR has been filed on the complaint of Surendra Sharma, a resident of Mewat.

Robert Vadra, however, denied the charges, saying it was attempt to 'divert' attention. (Photo: File)
 Robert Vadra, however, denied the charges, saying it was attempt to 'divert' attention. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in a 2008 land deal in Gurgaon.

The First Information Report has been registered in Kherki Daula police station of Haryana and alleges that Vadra's company Sky Light Hospitality purchased land in Gurgaon's Sector 83, Shikhopur, Sikandarpur, Khedki Daula and Sihi for Rs 7.5 crore and then sold them back for Rs 55 crore after a change in its classification.

The FIR has been filed on the complaint of Surendra Sharma, a resident of Mewat.

Vadra, however, denied the charges, saying it was attempt to "divert" attention.

"It's election season... there is an increase in oil prices... so let's divert the real issues of people," Vadra said.

Tags: fir, gurgaon, bhupinder singh hooda, robert vadra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

