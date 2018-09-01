The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:22 PM IST

India, All India

'Activists arrested to crush dissent, instill fear in govt critics': P Chidambaram

PTI
Published : Sep 1, 2018, 8:16 pm IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2018, 8:16 pm IST

P Chidambaram alleged the police crackdown on Left- wing activists is aimed at silencing the critics of the BJP- led government.

P Chidambaram said holding extreme Right or Left wing views is acceptable in a free country. (Photo: File | AP)
 P Chidambaram said holding extreme Right or Left wing views is acceptable in a free country. (Photo: File | AP)

Nagpur: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday slammed the Maharashtra government over the arrest of five Left-wing activists for alleged Maoist links, saying it was an attempt to crush dissent.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, the former Union minister said holding extreme Right or Left wing views is acceptable in a free country and the problem arises only when there is incitement to violence.

"They (those arrested) are civil rights activists, human rights activists, lawyers, writers and poets. They have extreme Left views. In a free country you can have extreme Left view, you can have extreme Right view...that is the essence of freedom. It is only when somebody indulges in violence or invites violence or aids or abets violence that he is committing a crime," he stated.

The Congress leader alleged the police crackdown on Left- wing activists is aimed at silencing the critics of the BJP- led government.

"We think this is the attempt to divert the attention of the people from pressing issues. This is an attempt to crush dissent and attempt to instill fear in critics of the government. We condemn this and we are very happy that the court has intervened and given them some degree of liberty," he said.

On August 28, the Pune police had raided the homes of prominent Left-wing activists in several states and arrested five of them - Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad and Gautam Navalakha in Delhi - for their alleged links with Maoists.

The Supreme Court has ordered that the five be kept under house arrest till September 6.

Tags: congress, p chidambaram, maharashtra government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

2

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

3

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

4

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

5

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stars from upcoming films promoted their ventures at respective events in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Mitron’ Jackky, Kritika get groovy at concert, push-up challenge for Paltan stars

As ‘Stree’ gears up for release on Friday, the team held a screening of the film for stars in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stree: Shraddha, Rajkummar all set to spook, entertain with latest offering

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham