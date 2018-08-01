The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 01, 2018 | Last Update : 06:03 PM IST

India, All India

Bihar governor writes to CM, suggests monitoring system for shelter homes

PTI
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 4:25 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2018, 4:25 pm IST

Terming the Bihar shelter home rape case as 'heart-rending', Satya Pal Malik stressed on the need for social audit of these homes.

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik shot off letters to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as well as Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Chief Justice of the Patna High Court Rajendra Menon in this regard. (Photo: File)
 Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik shot off letters to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as well as Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Chief Justice of the Patna High Court Rajendra Menon in this regard. (Photo: File)

Patna: Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik shot off letters to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday, terming the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur as "heart-rending" and suggested measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in the future.

According to highly-placed sources, the governor has called for trial of cases relating to harassment of girls, boys and women living in such state-funded homes by fast track courts.

Malik has also written to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Chief Justice of the Patna High Court Rajendra Menon in this regard.

The governor has, however, praised the state government for its quick action in the Muzaffarpur incident and its decision to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the sources said.

The case relates to mental, physical and sexual exploitation of the girls residing at Balika Grih, Muzaffarpur.

In his second letter to the chief minister, Malik has called for an immediate and intensive probe into reports of mismanagement of other such short stay homes that have appeared in the media off late and a mechanism for their continued monitoring, they said.

Malik has also stressed the need for developing an institutional mechanism which ensures that social audit, by competent institutions, of these shelter homes takes place on a permanent basis, the sources said.

He has also called for implementation of recommendations of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai in this regard, they said.

The governor has asked the chief minister, whom he called an "efficient administrator" and a popular leader known for taking initiative in such matters, to invite suggestions from the intelligentsia, the sources added.

The matter had come to light earlier this year when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by TISS.

The audit report stated that many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse. A special investigation team was formed to probe the complaints.

The NGO running the shelter home in Muzaffarpur was blacklisted and the girls were shifted to shelter homes in Patna and Madhubani.

Tags: bihar shelter home, cm nitish kumar, bihar governor
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Pilot daughter's farewell to air hostess mother on last day of job wins hearts

2

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

3

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

4

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

5

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham