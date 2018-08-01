The Asian Age | News

Accused of being impotent, Hyderabad man makes porn video and sends to in-laws

PTI
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 7:21 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2018, 7:20 pm IST

The 32-year-old man from Hyderabad was arrested recently, police said on Wednesday.

 The pornographic video seems to be have been shot by another person, police official said. (Representational Image | AFP)

Chennai: Apparently peeved at his estranged wife’s relatives claims that he was 'impotent', a man made an attempt to get back at them by making a video of him having sex with another woman and sending it to them. The bizarre act landed him in jail.

Police said he sent the video to his father-in-law and his wife's aunt.

Vibavasu has been charged under various sections of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code, a police official said, adding that he has been lodged in Puzhal jail.

She said Vibavasu was arrested following a complaint from the aunt.

Vibavasu had married a city-based woman in 2017 but she left him alleging harassment at her in-laws place. He later served a divorce notice on his wife, the official said.

She said he told investigators that he took the step after he was accused of being 'impotent' by his in-laws.

The pornographic video seems to be have been shot by another person, the official added.

