4-month-old baby dies on board IndiGo flight due to breathing problem

PTI
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 7:48 am IST
IndiGo said the crew of flight 6E 897 decided to divert the plane to Hyderabad and requested for an ambulance and a doctor at the airport.

Sources at the airport said that the flight was diverted to the Hyderabad Airport at around 7:30 am. (Photo: File | Representational)
New Delhi/Hyderabad: A four-month-old baby died after developing a breathing problem onboard a Patna-bound IndiGo flight at the Hyderabad airport on Tuesday. The boy was travelling with his parents from Bengaluru in the flight when he developed the breathing problem, police said.

IndiGo said the crew of the flight 6E 897 decided to divert the plane to Hyderabad and requested for an ambulance and a doctor at the airport. On landing, the boy was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

The police registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC.

Sources at the airport told PTI that the flight was diverted to the Hyderabad Airport at around 7.30 am.

"An IndiGo flight 6E 897 operating from Bangalore to Patna was diverted to Hyderabad due to a medical case this morning. The crew along with a doctor on-board attended to an infant. After landing, the infant was immediately rushed to the hospital accompanied by an IndiGo staff member. Unfortunately the infant died," the statement said.

The airline expressed its condolences over the infant's death.

