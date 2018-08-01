The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Aug 01, 2018 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

India, All India

3-yr-old Bihar girl falls in borewell, rescue operations underway

ANI
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 12:09 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2018, 12:09 pm IST

The girl, Sanno, fell into a 110-feet deep borewell in Murgiachak area under Kotwali Police station of Munger on Tuesday afternoon.

'We've provided her oxygen and made all arrangements for her safety. We've placed rods to ensure that she doesn't fall further down. It might take another four hours to rescue her,' SDRF official said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'We've provided her oxygen and made all arrangements for her safety. We've placed rods to ensure that she doesn't fall further down. It might take another four hours to rescue her,' SDRF official said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bihar: A massive rescue operation is underway to save a three-year-old girl in Bihar after she fell into an open borewell in Munger district, an official said on Wednesday.

The girl, Sanno, fell into a 110-feet deep borewell in Murgiachak area under Kotwali Police station of Munger on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was playing inside the house when she suddenly slipped into the hole which was being drilled for the unfinished borewell.

Speaking to media, Sanjeev Kumar, an official of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), assured that the rescue team comprising of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have made all the arrangements in order to provide oxygen to the minor stuck in the borewell. He also added that the team has placed rods in the borewell so that the girl doesn't fall further down.

"We've provided her oxygen and made all arrangements for her safety. We've placed rods to ensure that she doesn't fall further down. It might take another four hours to rescue her," Kumar said.

A few months back, another three-year-old girl was rescued by the ODRAF (Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force) team in Angul district after she fell into an uncovered borewell of the area.

The victim, Radha, had accidentally fallen into a borewell pit of about 50 metres in Gulasar village of Jamunali Gram Panchayat under Handapa Police Station limits. Apparently, she fell in the open pit while playing.

Soon after, fire brigade personnel and police personnel got engaged in the rescue operation and with the help of the villagers, Radha was rescued safely.

Tags: girl falls into borewell, rescue operation, unfinished borewell, state disaster response force, national disaster response force
Location: India, Bihar

