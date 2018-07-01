The Asian Age | News

Big thing done in bad way: Congress slams Centre as GST completes 1-yr

Taking to Twitter, the Congress party in a series of tweets called GST one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'U-turns'.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that flawed structure and implementation has made GST a “bad word” among businesspersons, traders, exporters and common citizens. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Mumbai: As the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax completes one year on Sunday, July 1, the Congress criticised the Centre saying the GST has not delivered on the promised formalisation of the economy as yet.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress party in a series of tweets also called GST one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “U-turns”.

The party also said that the GST has been largely ineffective in implementation with stacked refunds and cumbersome GST compliance procedures.

Addressing a media briefing, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that flawed structure and implementation has made GST a “bad word” among businesspersons, traders, exporters and common citizens.

“Government did bad things in a big way - demonetisation, or big things in a bad way - GST. The design, structure, infrastructure backbone, rates and implementation of GST were so flawed that it has become a bad word among businesspersons, traders, exporters and common citizens,” Chidambaram said.

The former finance minister added, “Beginning with the GST Constitution Amendment Bill, every step taken by the BJP government with regard to GST was deeply flawed. The GST bills ignored the advice of the Chief Economic Adviser on many aspects of GST, notably on the rates.”

On Saturday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala described GST as a "Grossly Scary Tax" and said the promise of a "single tax GST" still remains a pipe dream.

Surjewala added that multiple returns, multiple rules and multiple tax slabs have made the life of an ordinary trader nightmarish.

Congress spokesperson also termed the process of determining GST as “frightening”.

The Congress leader also said: "Out of 111 lakh registered businesses under GST, not more than 50 per cent have been able to file GST returns."

The Goods and Services Tax, which was rolled out in the intervening night of June 30 and July 1, was aimed at simplifying the tax system by bringing together a slew of indirect taxes under it. Launched at a ceremony held in the Central Hall of Parliament, the tax reform completes a year today.

