At least 20 killed,12 injured in bus accident in U'khand's Pauri Garhwal district

The police and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are facilitating rescue operations.

While the reason for the accident isn't known yet, most of the passengers were instantly killed when the bus plunged into the 60-foot-deep gorge.

Uttarakhand: At least 20 passengers have died and 12 have been injured in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district when their bus fell into a gorge on Sunday morning.

While the reason for the accident isn't known yet, most of the passengers were instantly killed when the bus plunged into the 60-foot-deep gorge.

20 bodies have been recovered, 12 injured referred to hospital after a bus fell down a gorge in Pauri Garhwal district's Nanidhanda area. Number of casualties expected to rise: Garhwal Commissioner Dilip Jawalkar #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/YIskUa0Ku8 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2018

The injured were rushed to the hospital. The number of casualties is expected to rise, said Garhwal commissioner Dilip Jawalkar.

More details are awaited.