Monday, Jun 01, 2020 | Last Update : 02:57 PM IST

69th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

181,827

8,332

Recovered

86,936

4,303

Deaths

5,185

205

Maharashtra65168280812197 Tamil Nadu2024611313157 Delhi173877846398 Gujarat1635692321007 Rajasthan83654855184 Madhya Pradesh78914444343 Uttar Pradesh77014651213 West Bengal48131775302 Andhra Pradesh3461228960 Bihar3359120915 Karnataka292299749 Telangana2499141277 Jammu and Kashmir234190828 Punjab2197194942 Odisha17239779 Haryana172194019 Kerala120957510 Assam9361044 Uttarakhand493794 Jharkhand4621914 Chhatisgarh4471021 Chandigarh2891994 Tripura2711720 Himachal Pradesh223634 Goa70420 Manipur6060 Puducherry57230 Nagaland3600 Meghalaya27121 Arunachal Pradesh310 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
India, All India

Delhi borders sealed for a week, says Kejriwal, announces relaxations

PTI
Published : Jun 1, 2020, 1:36 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2020, 1:36 pm IST

There will also be no restrictions on the number of persons travelling in four wheelers and two wheelers, Kejriwal said

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi's borders will be sealed for a week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday as he sought suggestions from people by Friday to reopen the same.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said people having passes and engaged in essential services will be allowed to enter the national capital.

He said that Delhiites can send their suggestions on opening of borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com and by calling at 1031 by Friday 5 pm.

On Sunday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration in Uttar Pradesh had announced that the Noida-Delhi border will remain sealed for movement of people to and from the national capital

The administration had said that the source of infection in 42 per cent of coronavirus cases detected in the district in the last 20 days has been traced to Delhi.

Some will say that if people from other states are allowed to enter the city, they will avail services of health facilities in large numbers in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, and that Delhiites would not be able to use them, the chief minister said.

Kejriwal also assured that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals to treat COVID-19 positive patients in the city.

The Delhi government will implement all the relaxations permitted by the Centre, the chief minister said.

"Barbershops and salons will be allowed to open, but spas will remain closed. All shops will be permitted to open and there will be no restrictions on their functioning," he said.

There will also be no restrictions on the number of persons travelling in four wheelers and two wheelers, Kejriwal said.

Tags: delhi lockdown, coronavirus in delhi, cm arvind kejriwal, delhi cm, coronavirus in india, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus outbreak, coronavirus pandemic, covid-19, covid-19 outbreak, covid-19 pandemic, guidelines for lockdown, delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

