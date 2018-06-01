The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 01, 2018 | Last Update : 04:38 PM IST

India, All India

Bodh Gaya blasts case: All 5 convicts sentenced to life in prison

PTI
Published : Jun 1, 2018, 3:52 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2018, 3:52 pm IST

The world-renowned Buddhist pilgrimage town Bodh Gaya, about 90 km from capital Patna, was rocked by a series of blasts on July 7, 2013.

In addition to the five convicts, another accused Taufiq Ahmed was held guilty in the case by a juvenile court in October 2017 and sent to a remand home for three years. (Photo: File/PTI)
 In addition to the five convicts, another accused Taufiq Ahmed was held guilty in the case by a juvenile court in October 2017 and sent to a remand home for three years. (Photo: File/PTI)

Patna: Five Indian Mujahideen militants, convicted by a special NIA court here in the 2013 Bodh Gaya blasts case, were sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday. Special NIA judge Manoj Kumar Sinha also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the five accused -- Imtiyaz Ansari, Haider Ali, Mujib Ullah, Omair Siddiqui and Azharuddin Qureishi -- who had been convicted on May 25. 

The world-renowned Buddhist pilgrimage town Bodh Gaya, about 90 kilometres from capital Patna, was rocked by a series of blasts on July 7, 2013 which had left a number of people, including some monks, injured though there were no casualties.

In addition to the five convicts, another accused Taufiq Ahmed was held guilty in the case by a juvenile court in October 2017 and sent to a remand home for three years. All the six are also among those facing trial in the Patna blasts case of October, 2013, when a series of explosions took place at the historic Gandhi Maidan while the maiden rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then Gujarat chief minister, was underway. 

Talking to reporters after the verdict was pronounced, special public prosecutor Lalan Kumar Sinha said, "The court was fully convinced with our contention that the intention of the accused was to cause heavy casualties and hence they deserved the maximum possible punishment."

"Since no deaths had taken place in the series of explosions, the court did not award capital punishment," he said. Sinha also said that among the five convicts, "Haider Ali was punished with an extra fine of Rs 10,000 because it was established that on the basis of admissible evidence, he had entered the Bodhi Temple premises shortly before the blasts took place." 

"On this account, he was found guilty under Section 158 of the Indian Penal Code, in addition to the sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act under which others have also been charged," he said. 

However, defence lawyer Surya Prakash Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the judgement, saying "our plea was that our clients were young, in a confused state of mind, and displayed good conduct during the trial period and hence they be awarded less severe punishment. It was ignored". 

"This was despite of a number of shortcomings in the investigation. One of the guards, posted at the temple on the day of the incident, had said that he saw four to five foreigners sneaking inside the premises whom he could identify. The probe agency did not trace the foreigners to get them identified," Singh said. 

"Moreover, CCTV footage of the relevant period, which could have given a better idea of the movements at that point of time, were not brought on record. We are confident that when we go to the higher courts in appeal, our contention will be taken into account and the trial court order will be set aside," he added. 

 

Tags: bodh gaya serial blasts, patna court, indian mujahideen
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 3 ways human civilisation could go extinct

2

Woman born without vagina becomes first in world to have one made out of fish skin

3

Shameful we didn't know about the struggle of Sandeep Singh: Diljit Dosanjh

4

Hunter who killed wild buffalo is gored to death by another member of herd

5

Is Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas? Twitter loses it after hearing so!

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

more

ALSO FROMLife

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham