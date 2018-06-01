The Asian Age | News

3 Nigerians found dead in Delhi's Uttam Nagar; probe underway

According to reports, there were no injury marks on the body of the Nigerian nationals.

New Delhi: Three Nigerian nationals were found dead in a flat in Uttam Nagar’s Mohan Garden in Delhi on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

The Police along with the forensic experts have reached the spot and an investigation is underway.

The reason of death has not been found yet.

According to reports, there were no injury marks on the body of the Nigerian nationals.

This is a developing story, refresh here for more updates.

