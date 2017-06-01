The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 01, 2017 | Last Update : 03:04 AM IST

India, All India

Work on bullet train corridor to start in September

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 1, 2017, 2:40 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2017, 2:42 am IST

The bullet train is expected to be operational by 2023.

It takes about seven hours to travel between the two cities and the bullet train aims to reduce it to about two hours. (Representational Image)
 It takes about seven hours to travel between the two cities and the bullet train aims to reduce it to about two hours. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for commencement of work of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor project in September in the presence of Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe.

The high-speed train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is being constructed at a cost of Rs 97,636 crore in collaboration with Japan, which has offered an assistance of over Rs 79,000 crores over a period of 50 years.

It takes about seven hours to travel between the two cities and the bullet train aims to reduce it to about two hours. It had been announced by railway minister Suresh Prabhu that the work on the flagship project will begin this year and is expected to be operational on schedule in 2023.

India has advanced the construction work by a year. Earlier, it was planned to begin in 2018.

The Railways had decided to adopt Shinkansen Technology for Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR Project. The cooperation of Japan on this project will also be fixed on transfer of technology and “Make in India”.

The Maharashtra government was persuaded to give land at the Bandra-Kurla complex (BKC) for construction work. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) was opposed to giving the land wanted to use it for the proposed International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Railway has formed a National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV), with a paid-up capital of Rs 500 crore for the project. Railways has already allotted Rs 200 crore for the SPV and Maharashtra and Gujarat will have equity of 25 percent each, while the Railways will have 50 per cent in the SPV.

Tags: narendra modi, shinzo abe, bullet train
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

4,000-year-old Neolithic earthwork discovered in UK

2

Court stenographer leaves mid-proceeding, says cab waiting outside

3

Massive alligator chilling in backyard pool shocks family

4

Belgium PM suffers hearing loss after Princess Astrid fires close to his ear

5

Faceless fish found in Australia among new sea creatures

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Rotterdam-based artist Stephan Brusche re-creates popular characters into art on bananas with fruit doodles. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Artist recreates amazing popular fictional characters on bananas

Three-year-old Scout Penelope dresses up as popular women to help her grandmother in her fight with cancer in the past year. (Photo: Instagram/ScoutPenelope)

Girl dresses up as famous people to help grandma fight cancer

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham