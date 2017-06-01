2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore

An Army official said operations are still continuing in the area.

Srinagar: Two militants who were holed up in a house at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district were killed in an encounter with security forces.

An Army official said operations are still continuing in the area.

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Natipora area of Sopore at around 3:30 am after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

During the searches, the two militants opened fire on the forces, triggering the gun-battle, he said.