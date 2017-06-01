Kabul blast: All Indian embassy staff safe, building damaged

The terror attack shows that the Indian embassy in Kabul continues to be on the terror radar of Afghan Taliban, which is supported by Pakistan.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the horrific bombing in Kabul in which at least 90 people have been reportedly killed. India also said that it is “ready to render any assistance to the government and the people of Afghanistan and all possible support to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice”.

Manpreet Vohra, India’s ambassador to Afghanistan, said that the bomb went off around 100 metres from the embassy. He was quoted by news agencies as saying, “We are all safe, all our staff, all our personnel are safe. However, the blast was very large and nearby buildings, including our own building, have considerable damage in terms of broken glass, shattered windows, blown doors, etc.”

Shortly after the news broke on Wednesday morning, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted, “By God’s grace, Indian embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabulblast.”

The terror attack shows that the Indian embassy in Kabul continues to be on the terror radar of Afghan Taliban, which is supported by Pakistan.

In a veiled message aimed at Pakistan, New Delhi pointed out that “the continuing violence, even during the holy and pious month of Ramazan, reflects the diabolical nature of the perpetrators and their supporters”.

Observers point out that Islamabad is seething over Kabul’s pro-India stand and the latest attack shows that Pakistan will continue its policy of stoking terror in its western neighbour as well.

Mr Modi, who is currently in Europe on an official visit, said, “We strongly condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured. India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all types of terrorism. Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated.”

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “India strongly deplores the heinous and reprehensible terrorist attack in Kabul today. We share the grief of all peace-loving Afghans and convey our sincerest condolences to the government of Afghanistan and the families of victims of the mindless violence and wish speedy recovery to those injured… India is ready to render any assistance to the government and the people of Afghanistan and all possible support to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice.”