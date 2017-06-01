The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 01, 2017 | Last Update : 03:04 AM IST

India, All India

Kabul blast: All Indian embassy staff safe, building damaged

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 1, 2017, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2017, 2:17 am IST

The terror attack shows that the Indian embassy in Kabul continues to be on the terror radar of Afghan Taliban, which is supported by Pakistan.

Wounded Afghan women and men gesture at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul. (Photo: AFP)
 Wounded Afghan women and men gesture at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the horrific bombing in Kabul in which at least 90 people have been reportedly killed. India also said that it is “ready to render any assistance to the government and the people of Afghanistan and all possible support to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice”.

Manpreet Vohra, India’s ambassador to Afghanistan, said that the bomb went off around 100 metres from the embassy. He was quoted by news agencies as saying, “We are all safe, all our staff, all our personnel are safe. However, the blast was very large and nearby buildings, including our own building, have considerable damage in terms of broken glass, shattered windows, blown doors, etc.”

Shortly after the news broke on Wednesday morning, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted, “By God’s grace, Indian embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabulblast.”

The terror attack shows that the Indian embassy in Kabul continues to be on the terror radar of Afghan Taliban, which is supported by Pakistan.

In a veiled message aimed at Pakistan, New Delhi pointed out that “the continuing violence, even during the holy and pious month of Ramazan, reflects the diabolical nature of the perpetrators and their supporters”.

Observers point out that Islamabad is seething over Kabul’s pro-India stand and the latest attack shows that Pakistan will continue its policy of stoking terror in its western neighbour as well.

Mr Modi, who is currently in Europe on an official visit, said, “We strongly condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured. India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all types of terrorism. Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated.”

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “India strongly deplores the heinous and reprehensible terrorist attack in Kabul today. We share the grief of all peace-loving Afghans and convey our sincerest condolences to the government of Afghanistan and the families of victims of the mindless violence and wish speedy recovery to those injured… India is ready to render any assistance to the government and the people of Afghanistan and all possible support to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice.”

Tags: narendra modi, indian embassy, sushma swaraj, ramazan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

4,000-year-old Neolithic earthwork discovered in UK

2

Court stenographer leaves mid-proceeding, says cab waiting outside

3

Massive alligator chilling in backyard pool shocks family

4

Belgium PM suffers hearing loss after Princess Astrid fires close to his ear

5

Faceless fish found in Australia among new sea creatures

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Rotterdam-based artist Stephan Brusche re-creates popular characters into art on bananas with fruit doodles. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Artist recreates amazing popular fictional characters on bananas

Three-year-old Scout Penelope dresses up as popular women to help her grandmother in her fight with cancer in the past year. (Photo: Instagram/ScoutPenelope)

Girl dresses up as famous people to help grandma fight cancer

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham