Tuesday, May 01, 2018 | Last Update : 02:45 PM IST

India, All India

Stale, rotten meat being sold in Kolkata: Centre forms SIT, 10 held

PTI
Published : May 1, 2018, 1:21 pm IST
Updated : May 1, 2018, 1:20 pm IST

The police suspect that as many as five influential individuals acted as middlemen for the racket.

Last week, Bengal government had seized 20 tonnes of rotten meat, suspected to be of dead animals and sourced from dumping grounds, meant to be supplied to eateries and departmental stores in the state as well as neighbouring states. (Photo: File | Representational)
 Last week, Bengal government had seized 20 tonnes of rotten meat, suspected to be of dead animals and sourced from dumping grounds, meant to be supplied to eateries and departmental stores in the state as well as neighbouring states. (Photo: File | Representational)

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the allegations of processed meat being sourced from dumping grounds, a senior official said on Monday.

Last week, the government had seized 20 tonnes of rotten meat, suspected to be of dead animals and sourced from dumping grounds, meant to be supplied to eateries and departmental stores in the state as well as neighbouring Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar.

So far, 10 people, including a leader of a political outfit, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The state enforcement branch has also started to investigate into the matter simultaneously.

According to SP (Diamond Harbour) Koteshwar Rao, several teams have been deployed in greater Kolkata and outside West Bengal to trace the culprits involved in the business of selling meat of dead animals.

"We are conducting raids to get hold of the culprits involved in the incident. Officers all over the district have been alerted to keep a tab on those who are involved in selling meat of dead animals," Rao said.

The police suspect that as many as five influential individuals acted as middlemen for the racket.

"These individuals are scattered in different parts of the state including others in the neighbouring states. We are trying to establish the chain. The racket seems to be quite an organised one," he said.

Currently, the state consumer affairs department is preparing a detailed report on the matter.

"We are chalking out a detailed report on this matter. Once it is complete, we will submit it to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pandey said.

The West Bengal government has directed all police stations in the metropolis and the districts to keep a watch on the sale of meat in their areas, officials said.

Tags: special investigation team, kolkata meat scare, rotten meat
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

