Mumbai's covid count rises to 167 with 16 new cases

PTI
Published : Apr 1, 2020, 3:10 pm IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2020, 3:10 pm IST

As many as 167 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai. Of them, 16 people have tested positive on Wednesday

Mumbai's covid 19 count climbs to 167. (Photo- PTI)
  Mumbai's covid 19 count climbs to 167. (Photo- PTI)

Mumbai: As many as 16 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday in Mumbai, taking the total number of the cases to 167, a Health department official said.

So far, eight people have succumbed to the infection in the metropolis.

"As many as 167 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai. Of them, 16 people have tested positive on Wednesday," the official said.

He said the eighth death occurred on Tuesday night but it was officially reported by the Health department on Wednesday.

The official added that out of the total 39 people who have been discharged after their recovery from coronavirus infection in Maharashtra, 14 are from Mumbai.

Maharashtra has recorded 320 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths so far.

