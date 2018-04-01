The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 01, 2018 | Last Update : 01:24 AM IST

India, All India

Tamil Nadu govt files contempt plea against Centre

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Apr 1, 2018, 1:02 am IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2018, 1:00 am IST

Centre willfully ignoring setting up of Cauvery Management Board: State govt.

TN pointed out that Centre has not taken any concrete steps in this regard. (Photo: PTI)
 TN pointed out that Centre has not taken any concrete steps in this regard. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Even as the Centre moved the apex court seeking clarification and extension of time by three months, the Tamil Nadu government filed a petition praying for initiation of contempt of court proceedings for deliberately and willfully failing to implement the directions of the February 16 judgment to set up the Cauvery Management Board in six weeks.

The application by the Tamil Nadu government wanted contempt of court proceedings against the Union Cabinet Secretary P.K. Sinha, and Water Resources Secretary, Shri U.P. Singh as they failed to give effect to the judgment within the stipulated period of six weeks.

TN said it was constrained to file the present petition for protecting the interests of the farmers and the larger interests of the State Constitution for willful disobedience of the direction to frame a scheme in six weeks to provide for the constitution of Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee to give effect to the judgment. The court has made it clear that no further extension could be granted for any reason.

TN stated that the State sent letters dated   13.03.2018, 21.03.2018 and 23.03.2018 to the Centre, interalia, requesting for the constitution of Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee within the time limit stipulated by this Court so that water is made available to the farmers of the State for the ensuing irrigation season of 2018 commencing from June 1.

 TN pointed out that Centre has not taken any concrete steps in this regard. Belatedly, after a period of three weeks, the Central Government merely convened a meeting of the Chief Secretaries of the Party States on 09.03.2018.

The convening of such a meeting does not in any way make any substantial progress in the matter of constitution of Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

It said ensuring timely release of water is apparent in the Judgment itself and therefore, any delay in constituting Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee is to the prejudice to the farmers of State of Tamil Nadu.

The State wanted the apex court direction to implement the Tribunal’s decision is smoothly made functional and the rights of the States as determined by Tribunal are protected.

It is in these circumstances the Petitioner is constrained to approach this Court seeking justice. The Petitioner State as parens patriae for the suffering farmers.

Tags: tamil nadu government, centre
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump declares April as ‘National Sexual Assault Awareness' month

2

Facebook's history with privacy: Promises and only promises

3

Ashley Judd, Julianne Moore to take part in Time's Up event at Tribeca Film Festival

4

Blind man left in tears as London commuters refuse to give up disability seats

5

Can we live in space? Can humans live on moon or Mars colony?

more

Editors' Picks

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

Anushka Sharma in a photoshoot.

Anushka Sharma all set to roll out 3 films under her home banner; read details

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Pulkit Samrat, Adah Sharma, Richa Chadha, Sophie Choudry, Pooja Hegde were spotted at the airport. See their photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Hrithik, Ranbir, Adah, Emraan step out in style at the airport

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and other B-town celebs attend special screening of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'. See all exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kriti and others attend Tiger-Disha's Baaghi 2 special screening

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham