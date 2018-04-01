The Asian Age | News



Rajasthan: Arson after stone-pelting at Hanuman Jayanti procession; 12 hurt

PTI
Published : Apr 1, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2018, 10:36 am IST

According to the police, the incident happened when the Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through the main market of Jaitaran town.

 Police swung into action soon and dispersed the stone-pelting mob by arresting some people from the two sides. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

Jodhpur: Tension prevailed in Jaitaran town of Rajasthan's Pali district on Saturday as communal clashes erupted after a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti was pelted with stones, police said.

About a dozen people including some policemen have been injured in the violence that followed the stone-pelting, they said, adding six vehicles and some shops were set ablaze.

Prohibitory order under section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the area to keep the situation under control, District Collector Sudhir Kumar Sharma said.

According to the police, the incident happened when the Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through the main market of Jaitaran town.

“Suddenly, some persons started pelting stones on the procession which disrupted it. This enraged the other side and they also started pelting stones," they said.

This escalated to violence and arson in the town and about half-a-dozen vehicles, including passenger buses, shops and a small mall, were set ablaze, they added.

Police swung into action soon and dispersed the stone-pelting mob by arresting some people from the two sides.

Senior officials including IGP Hawa Singh Ghumaria and the District Collector Sharma are camping in the town.

"We have been talking to some senior persons from both the sides to douse the tension and ensure peace in the town," Sharma said, adding all efforts are being put in to restore law and order. 

Tags: hanuman jayanti, clashes, arson, stone-pelting, section 144
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

