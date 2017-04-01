Will hang those who kill cows: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

Earlier, it was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Saini who had threatened to break the limbs of those who kill and disrespect cows.

Bastar: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh is the latest politician to join the league of those proposing severe actions against people harming or killing cows.

"We will hang whoever kills a cow,' the Chief Minister told reporters in Bastar while stating that no incident of cow killing has been reported in Chhattisgarh for the last 15 years.

Earlier, it was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Saini who had threatened to break the limbs of those who kill and disrespect cows.

"I had promised that I will break the hands and legs of those who hesitate in saying 'Vande Matram', those who feel pain in saying 'Bharat mata ki jai' and also those who do not consider cow as their mother and kill them," Saini said earlier this week.

The remarks come at a time when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi has directed that the ban on cow smuggling be enforced and action taken against illegal abattoirs.

The Chief Minister has, however, assured that abattoirs operating legally will not be touched. "The illegal abattoirs would be closed down," he had said while addressing a civic reception in Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile Gujarat increased the punishment for cow slaughter from seven years to life imprisonment.

Under the stiffened penalties passed by Gujarat's state assembly, anyone caught transporting cows for slaughter could also face up to 10 years in jail.

The amendment still needs the approval of the state governor before becoming law.