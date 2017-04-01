The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 01, 2017 | Last Update : 08:06 PM IST

India, All India

Will hang those who kill cows: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

ANI
Published : Apr 1, 2017, 7:10 pm IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2017, 7:11 pm IST

Earlier, it was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Saini who had threatened to break the limbs of those who kill and disrespect cows.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Bastar: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh is the latest politician to join the league of those proposing severe actions against people harming or killing cows.

"We will hang whoever kills a cow,' the Chief Minister told reporters in Bastar while stating that no incident of cow killing has been reported in Chhattisgarh for the last 15 years.

Earlier, it was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Saini who had threatened to break the limbs of those who kill and disrespect cows.

"I had promised that I will break the hands and legs of those who hesitate in saying 'Vande Matram', those who feel pain in saying 'Bharat mata ki jai' and also those who do not consider cow as their mother and kill them," Saini said earlier this week.

The remarks come at a time when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi has directed that the ban on cow smuggling be enforced and action taken against illegal abattoirs.

The Chief Minister has, however, assured that abattoirs operating legally will not be touched. "The illegal abattoirs would be closed down," he had said while addressing a civic reception in Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile Gujarat increased the punishment for cow slaughter from seven years to life imprisonment.

Under the stiffened penalties passed by Gujarat's state assembly, anyone caught transporting cows for slaughter could also face up to 10 years in jail.

The amendment still needs the approval of the state governor before becoming law.

Tags: raman singh, cow slaughter, killing cows
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Men, this penis size will make you have the best sex

2

Porn website will now protect your identity, hide your kinky fantasies

3

FBI releases never-seen-before 9/11 Pentagon photos

4

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

5

Imtiaz Ali-Shah Rukh Khan film seems to have found its title!

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham