The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:04 PM IST

India, All India

UP: FIR against warden for stripping 70 girls naked to check for menstrual blood

ANI
Published : Apr 1, 2017, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2017, 1:53 pm IST

The warden f Kasturba Gandhi Government Girls hostel in Muzaffarnagar was upset over a few blood stains left on the toilet seat.

(Photo: ANI/File)
 (Photo: ANI/File)

Muzaffarnagar: A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Saturday against the hostel warden of a government school for allegedly stripping 70 girls naked to check if they were menstruating.

A hue and cry emerged in the public after reports of a lady warden of Kasturba Gandhi Government Girls hostel in Khatauli area of Muzaffarnagar, paraded 70 girls naked because she was upset over a few blood stains left on the toilet seat.

The warden reportedly threatened to beat the girls who started crying or trying to resist the move. She kept the girls locked in a classroom for hours without their clothes.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh's Power Minister Shrikant Sharma condemned the incident and said a probe by the concerned authorities was initiated.

"We were informed through the media. The concerned officers have been given instruction to carry out the investigation," Sharma told ANI.

One girl student said the warden ordered girls to remove their clothes after discovering blood stains in the bathroom.

"It was very humiliating for all of us. We want action against her," the girl said. 

Tags: warden, stripping, naked, fir
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Porn website will now protect your identity, hide your kinky fantasies

2

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

3

Imtiaz Ali-Shah Rukh Khan film seems to have found its title!

4

Free sex toys is an organisation's way to fill orgasm gap

5

Wanted to stab Virat Kohli with a stump: Ed Cowan

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The ice cream parlour Eiswelt Gelato is the only one that makes unique animal shaped ice creams with marshmallows and sprinkles. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These bright animal-themed ice creams are what you definitely need to see today

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham