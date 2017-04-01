The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 01, 2017 | Last Update : 04:59 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court upholds liquor ban on highways, shortens distance

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 1, 2017, 4:25 am IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2017, 4:22 am IST

The bench said since the time limit of March 31 was granted based on the request of Tamil Nadu no further extension can be granted.

Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a batch of applications seeking modification of the December 2016 order banning liquor shops within 500 metres of state and National Highways across the country with a view to preventing accidents caused due to drunken driving.

With the court giving a deadline of March 31 for closure of all the liquor shops located on highways, several states and liquor shop licencees have sought modification of the order. The bench rejected the plea of Tamil Nadu to close 1,731 liquor shops run by TASMAC located near state highways to extend the time limit up to November 30, 2017. The bench said since the time limit of March 31 was granted based on the request of Tamil Nadu no further extension can be granted.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and L. Nageswara Rao disposing of the applications from several states made it clear that the December 15, 2016 directing closure of liquor shops within 500 metres of state and National Highways will equally apply to bars, pubs, hotels and restaurants serving liquor. Since the object of the earlier order was to prevent drunken driving, the bench said, any relaxation to hotels and restaurants will defeat the object. The bench, however, permitted the licencees who were awarded licence before December 15, 2016 to continue beyond March 31 and up to September 30, 2017.  

The bench, however took note of the contentions that in municipal areas and towns 500 metres beyond state highways will be difficult to be implemented and said in such areas no liquor shop can be located within 220 metres of the highways passing through these areas. Besides Tamil Nadu, states like Kerala, Punjab, Telangana,  had sought modification of the order.

The All-Assam Indian Made Foreign Liquors Retailers’ Association wanted modification of the order, saying it virtually banned liquor shops in the state as the definition of state highways in the local statute included all roads.The apex court, in its December 15, 2016 judgment, had ordered a ban on all liquor shops along national as well as state highways across the country and made it clear that licences of the existing shops will not be renewed after March 31, 2017. It had also directed that all signages indicating the presence of liquor vends will be prohibited along national and state highways. The States had also taken the stand that the Order only prohibits the liquor vends and not for restaurants and hotels on the highways serving liquor.

Tags: supreme court, national highways, j.s. khehar, liquor ban
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

2

Imtiaz Ali-Shah Rukh Khan film seems to have found its title!

3

Free sex toys is an organisation's way to fill orgasm gap

4

Wanted to stab Virat Kohli with a stump: Ed Cowan

5

Sachin Tendulkar praises 'silent warrior' Cheteshwar Pujara

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

French bulldog Sebastian and Pomeranian Luna recently had their engagement photoshoot after being in love for quite a while and their photos will make dog lovers just drool. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

Two dogs get an engagement photoshoot and it is simply beautiful

Photographer Rich McCor creatively sketches out paper cutouts to click them at popular tourist destinations to make interesting creations. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Creative photographer makes art out of paper cutouts

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

President Donald Trump was recently photographed driving an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and photoshop specialists got to work with really funny memes. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump met truckers recently and netizens put his expression in funny places

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham