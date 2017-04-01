The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 01, 2017 | Last Update : 01:58 AM IST

India, All India

India inches closer to banning child labour

THE ASIAN AGE. | TEENA THACKER
Published : Apr 1, 2017, 1:19 am IST
Updated : Apr 1, 2017, 1:17 am IST

Cabinet ratifies ILO convention 182 and convention 138, thereby prohibiting children under the age of 18 from work.

India joins majority of countries which have adopted the legislation to prohibit and place severe restriction on the employment and work of children. (Representational image)
 India joins majority of countries which have adopted the legislation to prohibit and place severe restriction on the employment and work of children. (Representational image)

New Delhi: In a significant move, India on Friday inched towards eliminating child labour from the country. The Union Cabinet ratified the International Labour (ILO) convention 182 and convention 138, thereby prohibiting children under the age of 18 from work, which by its nature is harmful for the health, safety or morals of children.

With this, India joins majority of countries which have adopted the legislation to prohibit and place severe restriction on the employment and work of children.

In fact, with India ratifying the ILO convention, the government will have to re-think on the existing Child Labour Act that allows minors to work in family enterprises and paves way for complete prohibition of employment below the age of 14.

In 2016, the government had passed amendments to the Child Labour Act following which children younger than 14 years were allowed to work in family enterprises and farms after school hours and during holidays.

Children working as artistes in the audio-visual entertainment industry, including advertisement, films, television serials or any such other entertainment or sports activities, except the circus, were also granted exemption, provided the work does not affect their school education.

Importantly, the existing Act prohibits the employment of children below the age of 14 years in hazardous occupations identified in a list by the law. The list was expanded in 2006, and again in 2008.

Tags: child labour, international labour organization, school education
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man sets Guinness record most hamburgers eaten in one minute

2

Imtiaz Ali-Shah Rukh Khan film seems to have found its title!

3

Free sex toys is an organisation's way to fill orgasm gap

4

Wanted to stab Virat Kohli with a stump: Ed Cowan

5

Sachin Tendulkar praises 'silent warrior' Cheteshwar Pujara

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham