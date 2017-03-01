The Asian Age | News

Rajinikanth’s daughter rams car into auto, Dhanush comes to aid

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 1, 2017, 2:18 am IST
Updated : Mar 1, 2017, 4:03 am IST

The accident took place at 4.15 am when. Soundarya was heading to her Poes Garden residence.

Soundarya
 Soundarya

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth’s car driven by his daughter Soundarya rammed into a stationary autorickshaw in Alwarpet here Tuesday. She informed her family immediately, and her brother-in-law R. Dhanush rushed to the accident spot and settled the matter.

The autorickshaw driver Mani, who was sleeping in his vehicle, suffered minor injuries and was not willing to press charges against the superstar’s family. The accident took place at 4.15 am when Ms Soundarya was heading to her Poes Garden residence.

While negotiating the turn into Mowbrays Road to reach Poes Garden, she lost control of her Hyundai Creta SUV registered in the name of Mr Rajinikanth, and hit the auto. 

The loud noise woke up other autorickshaw drivers parked nearby and they jumped out of their vehicles, even as she pulled her car over seconds after the impact.

It is learnt that she informed her family about the accident and her Mr Dhanush rushed to her rescue, according to eyewitnesses. Autorickshaw driver Chandrasekar said Ms Soundarya stopped the car soon after the accident.

“She offered monetary assistance of Rs 10,000 and we refused it. We were also worried about her safety. We asked her to go home. Dhanush came and got the injured autorickshaw driver admitted to hospital and assured that he would follow it up,” the driver said.

