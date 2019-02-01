Chandrababu Naidu wears black shirt in protest against Centre

Naidu’s cabinet colleagues including his son and all other party legislators also wore black.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday wore a black shirt to protest against the Centre’s “step motherly” treatment to the state and for not fulfilling its promises including granting special category status.

Naidu’s cabinet colleagues including his son and all other party legislators also wore black.

.@ncbn wore black to the assembly today as a sign to protest against @narendramodi's step-motherly treatment meted out to Andhra Pradesh and for breaking all promises made including #SpecialStatus #ModiBetrayedAP #APDemandsSpecialStatus pic.twitter.com/Uh46dgxxbd — Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) February 1, 2019

Usually, Naidu wears white, cream or yellow coloured clothes but this was the first time he wore a black shirt.

Earlier, during a teleconference with TDP leaders, Naidu said that demonstrations would be held in the state till February 10. The next day he will head to New Delhi where he would lead a protest.

The protests in the national capital would continue till February 14.