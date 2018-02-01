SC adopts roster system, to effect from Feb 5; CJI to keep PIL cases

CJI Dipak Misra in January had examined suggestions from stakeholders to bring transparency in allocation of sensitive PILs to judges.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday adopted roster system for the allocation of matters to judges. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra's decision was made public on its website.

As per the new roster system, the apex court's Chief Justice of India bench will hear all the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) cases.

Roster system will come into effect from February 5.

CJI Dipak Misra in January had examined suggestions from stakeholders to bring transparency in allocation of sensitive PILs to judges.

One of the PILs dealt with BH Loya's death case.

During the press conference on January 12, the four judges - justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph - had raised various issues, including the allocation of important and sensitive PILs, and questioned the manner in which the CJI was allocating them to a particular bench.

The PILs in the Loya case was one of them which were being heard by a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra who later rescued himself from it.

