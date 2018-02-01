The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:27 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| SA vs Ind, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion
 
India, All India

SC adopts roster system, to effect from Feb 5; CJI to keep PIL cases

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 1, 2018, 5:03 pm IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2018, 5:10 pm IST

CJI Dipak Misra in January had examined suggestions from stakeholders to bring transparency in allocation of sensitive PILs to judges.

As per the new roaster system, the apex court's Chief Justice of India bench will hear all the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) cases. (Photo: File)
 As per the new roaster system, the apex court's Chief Justice of India bench will hear all the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) cases. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday adopted roster system for the allocation of matters to judges. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra's decision was made public on its website.

As per the new roster system, the apex court's Chief Justice of India bench will hear all the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) cases.

Roster system will come into effect from February 5.

CJI Dipak Misra in January had examined suggestions from stakeholders to bring transparency in allocation of sensitive PILs to judges.

One of the PILs dealt with BH Loya's death case.

During the press conference on January 12, the four judges - justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph - had raised various issues, including the allocation of important and sensitive PILs, and questioned the manner in which the CJI was allocating them to a particular bench.

The PILs in the Loya case was one of them which were being heard by a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra who later rescued himself from it.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: supreme court, loya death, roster system, cji, dipak misra, sc uprising
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Nokia 8, Nokia 5 price slashed in India

2

Twitter reacts to Union Budget 2018

3

Porn-themed malware hit 25 per cent of victims in 2017

4

Union Budget 2018: Increased import taxes to make mobile phones deerer

5

Shah Rukh has an interesting take on Aamir’s Secret Superstar success in China

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by the Tamil community on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai. that is, January/February. Thaipusam, which is celebrated in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan, is an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photos: AP)

Celebrating the triumph of good over evil in Malaysia

In Poland, special ceremonies have been held to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Photos: AP)

Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorated in Poland

From flowing gowns, head pieces and bright colours, Madrid Fashion Week showcased inspired Spanish collections. (Photos: AP)

Madrid Fashion Week showcases eclectic tones of hues and designs

Prince Rainier was fascinated with the circus world. So in 1974, he created the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival to showcase the world's greatest Big Top performers. (Photos: AP)

Monte-Carlo International Circus festival showcases world's best performers

Exhibition by Asit Kumar Patnaik’s recent paintings promises to showcase men and women trying to figure each other out. The exhibition that will be on from January 30 to February 5 will stay open all days from 11am to 7pm

Radiant Expressions at Jehangir Art Gallery is a study in gender interactions

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham