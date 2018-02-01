The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 01, 2018 | Last Update : 09:24 AM IST

India, All India

Bypoll results crucial for ruling BJP in Rajasthan

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 1, 2018, 1:52 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2018, 3:56 am IST

The BJP had registered one of its best performance in Rajasthan under Raje’s leadership in 2013 when it won 163 of the total 200 Assembly seats.

People show their fingers marked with ink after casting their vote during byelection for a parliamentary seat at a village near Ajmer. (Photo: PTI)
 People show their fingers marked with ink after casting their vote during byelection for a parliamentary seat at a village near Ajmer. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The announcement of results for the five January 29 bypolls in Rajasthan and West Bengal will coincide with Union Budget presentation on Thursday.

The outcome of the byelections to three Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats in the two states is being viewed as a crucial test for the ruling BJP in Rajasthan and the TMC in West Bengal.

The results will also indicate the electoral impact of Rajput protests against film Padmaavat and whether voters’ mood has changed since the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections won by the BJP in November-December 2017.

In Rajasthan, where Assembly elections are scheduled by the end of this year, CM Vasundahra Raje, who has been facing tough challenge from the Opposition Congress, had campaigned aggressively in Ajmer and Alwar parliamentary constituencies and the Mandalgarh Assembly seat.

The BJP had registered one of its best performance in Rajasthan under Ms Raje’s leadership in 2013 when it won 163 of the total 200 Assembly seats. A year later, the BJP won all the 25 parliamentary seats in the state.

However, many feel that the state government is facing anti-incumbency and the Congress is in a resurgent mode.

The bypolls took place at a time when the state was facing a major stir by the powerful Rajput community over the release of Padmaavat with some Rajput organisations announcing that they will vote against the BJP.

In West Bengal, by-polls for Lok Sabha seat of Uluberia and Noapara Assembly constituency are also being viewed as a crucial test for the TMC and Opposition parties ahead of the 2018 panchayat polls.

The ruling TMC is confident of retaining Uluberia and wresting Noapara from the Congress. The BJP, which is desperately trying to gain ground in West Bengal, is confident of increasing its vote share in both the seats.

Tags: union budget, bypoll, padmaavat, vasundahra raje
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Lunar showstopper: Super blue blood moon awes and wows

2

US probes Apple over slowing iPhones: Bloomberg

3

MediaTek MT6739 brings Dual VoLTE, face detection to masses

4

Alzheimer’s could be cured using brain pacemakers

5

Chemical sunshade to slow warming may not be feasible: UN

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stars brought in former actress Amrita Arora’s birthday with a grand bash held in Goa late Tuesday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena, Saif, Malaika, Karisma party all night in Goa as Amrita turns 40

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham