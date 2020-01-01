Assam: Govt staff barred from flaying state policies

The order stated that these activities are in violation of the provision of Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964.

Bogged down by growing tendency of government employees taking part in the ongoing anti-CAA protests, the Director of Higher Education Assam has issued a notice to all principals of government and provincialised colleges in the state asking them to ensure strict compliance of Assam Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1965, which debars government employees from giving any statement or opinion against the government.

In an office order, the director of higher education G. Phukan, stated, “It is brought to the notice of all concerned that under Section 7 of the of the Assam Civil Service (Conduct) rules 1965, a government servant shall not make any statement of fact or opinion criticising the government. If the government servant is found criticising the government, he/she will be held responsible for violation of Rule 3 and Rule 7 of Assam Civil Service (Conduct) rules 1965 and it will attract the appropriate provisions of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) rules 1964.”

The order clarified that all principals of government or provincialised colleges in the state of Assam are therefore requested to ensure strict compliance of the above rules.

Prior to this, the elementary education department had also issued an order prohibiting teachers and other employees from taking part in political activities. The order said that it has come to the notice of the government that a section of government employees, regular and contractual, had been indulging and participating in political activities on different social media forums like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and others. The order stated that these activities are in violation of the provision of Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964.