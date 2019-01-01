The Asian Age | News

Shatrughan Sinha no longer a 'VIP' at Patna airport

ANI
Published : Jan 1, 2019, 1:46 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2019, 1:47 pm IST

Shatrughan Sinha was earlier allowed to bring his vehicle to tarmac and was also exempted from security frisking.

'Facilities were extended to Shatrughan Sinha for a period which ended in June this year. No orders have been received for extending the same,' an official said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'Facilities were extended to Shatrughan Sinha for a period which ended in June this year. No orders have been received for extending the same,' an official said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shatrughan Sinha will no longer be treated as a 'VIP' at Patna Airport, said a senior official on Monday.

Rajendra Singh Lahauriya, Director at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport, said that Sinha who was earlier exempted from security checks and regular frisking, will no longer hold the privilege.

The former Union Minister was earlier allowed to bring his vehicle to the tarmac and was also exempted from the security frisking.

"The facilities were extended to Sinha for a period which ended in June this year. No orders have been received for extending the same," informed Lauhariya.

