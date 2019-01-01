The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 01, 2019 | Last Update : 06:44 PM IST

India, All India

Railway ministry seeks action against officer for article on Piyush Goyal

PTI
Published : Jan 1, 2019, 5:04 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2019, 5:04 pm IST

Railway Board has asked DoPT for immediate repatriation of Sanjiv Kumar for 'breach of official decorum and misconduct'.

'The article, besides being in bad taste, questions the wisdom of senior functionaries of the level of secretary to the government of India and also casts aspersions on the Minister of Railways (Piyush Goyal),' a statement said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'The article, besides being in bad taste, questions the wisdom of senior functionaries of the level of secretary to the government of India and also casts aspersions on the Minister of Railways (Piyush Goyal),' a statement said. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Railway ministry has decided to take disciplinary action against Union minister Jitendra Singh's OSD or Officer on Special Duty for casting aspersions against its minister Piyush Goyal and questioning the wisdom of senior government officials in an article, according to official documents.

Railway Board Secretary Ranjanesh Sahai has written to the Department of Personnel and Training asking for the immediate repatriation of Sanjiv Kumar, a 2005 batch officer of the Indian Railway Personnel Service for "breach of official decorum and misconduct".

Kumar is the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Jitendra Singh, who holds multiple portfolios, including minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office and for Development of North Eastern Region.

"A case of breach of official decorum and misconduct of Sanjiv Kumar, IRPS, has been brought to the notice of railway board. Sanjiv Kumar has authored an article, published by two websites," Sahai wrote in his letter to the DoPT.

"The article, besides being in bad taste, questions the wisdom of senior functionaries of the level of secretary to the government of India and also casts aspersions on the Minister of Railways (Piyush Goyal)," it said.

"...it is proposed to take up the officer under the Railway Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1968. You would appreciate that a misconduct of this nature and that too in the public domain would send a wrong message all around and encourage indiscipline in the service," the letter dated December 28, 2018, said.

Sahai asked DoPT Secretary C Chandramouli "to consider immediate repatriation of Sanjiv Kumar, IRPS, to this ministry for taking action as deemed appropriate". It added that the issue had the approval of the Railway Board chairman.

Ashwani Lohani retired as Railway Board chairman on Monday.

Kumar has been vocal in raising concerns related to the alleged wrong functioning of some wings of the Railway ministry.

"The article written by Kumar clearly mentions that all is not good in the Railway ministry. It needs immediate intervention of the Prime Minister's Office," said an officer requesting anonymity.

The Railway ministry has internally transferred another officer for allegedly raising concerns on cadre related issues.

Chetan Prakash Jain, a 1994 batch IRPS officer, executive director, Establishment (GC) has been appointed executive director, Establishment (G), which officials say is a less significant charge.

Anand Singh Khati has been appointed in his post, officials said, citing an order.

On December 14, Jain, along with some other officials, presented a memorandum to Singh, who is also minister of state for Personnel, saying the Railway Board has not agreed with the recommendation of Cadre Review Committee (CRC) for keeping the post of 'member staff' exclusively for IRPS officers.

IRPS officers and senior Railway Board functionaries were at loggerheads after the letter, officials said.

Tags: railway ministry, piyush goyal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

2

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

3

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

4

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

5

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham