The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 01, 2019 | Last Update : 08:28 PM IST

India, All India

BJP making fresh bid to topple coalition govt in Karnataka: G Parameshwara

PTI
Published : Jan 1, 2019, 6:55 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2019, 6:56 pm IST

Karnataka Dy CM Parameshwara claimed efforts were underway to arrange meeting of his party's disgruntled MLAs with BJP chief Amit Shah.

G Parameshwara's charge comes amid reports that disgruntled Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who was dropped from the ministry in the recent reshuffle, has been camping in Delhi. (Photo: File | PTI)
 G Parameshwara's charge comes amid reports that disgruntled Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who was dropped from the ministry in the recent reshuffle, has been camping in Delhi. (Photo: File | PTI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday accused the BJP of making a fresh bid to topple the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state, asserting that it would not succeed.

As the war of words between the BJP and Congress over the alleged toppling game intensified, Parameshwara claimed that efforts were underway to arrange a meeting of his party's disgruntled MLAs with BJP president Amit Shah.

"BJP is an expert in horse trading. They have already proved it last time. This time also they tried (to unsettle the government) but they failed in their attempt. Again, they are making a fresh bid," the deputy chief minister alleged.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara charged that there were efforts to woo 'some MLAs' from his party, Congress, but he refused to divulge their names. "Some MLAs are there and attempts are being made to arrange their meetings with the BJP national president. "We have information that they are making attempts (to topple the government) but they will not succeed," he said.

"Government is safe and there is no need to panic," he asserted.

Parameshwara's charge comes amid reports that disgruntled Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who was dropped from the ministry in the recent reshuffle, has been camping in Delhi.

He has remained incommunicado since he was removed from the ministry. His brother Satish Jarkiholi, a minister in Kumaraswamy government, on Tuesday said he too came to know that Ramesh was in Delhi. He did not rule out the possibility of some other miffed MLAs being with him.

The BJP on Monday had maintained that it was not trying to dislodge the coalition government in Karnataka while the Congress had claimed it has evidence of 'horse trading' of its MLAs, alleging that they were each 'offered' Rs 25 crore to 30 crore. State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa had demanded that Congress produce proof to substantiate its claim.

Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah had responded, saying he would produce evidence at the "appropriate time."

Tags: g parameshwara, horse trading
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

2

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

3

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

4

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

5

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham