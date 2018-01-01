The Asian Age | News



Language shouldn’t be barrier but facilitator to develop ‘love of science’: Modi

Modi also asks scientists to determine their subjects of research keeping in mind the socio-economic challenges faced by the country.

The prime minister also asked scientists to use their fundamental knowledge to help the general public in today's life. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday pitched for using vernacular languages in promoting science communication in a "big way" to develop "love of science" in the youth, saying language should not be a barrier but a facilitator.

Addressing the curtain-raiser ceremony of the commemoration of professor Satyendra Nath Bose's 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata via video-conference, PM Modi said professor Bose was a "crusader" for teaching of science in vernacular languages and had started a Bengali science magazine.

"To promote understanding and love of science among our youth, it is vital that we promote science communication in a big way. Language should not be a barrier but a facilitator in this task," Prime Minister Modi said.

The prime minister also asked scientists to use their fundamental knowledge to help the general public in today's life.

He said it was important in today's world that the final outcome of the innovation and research should be judged for their positive impact on the lives of poor people. "Whether through your innovations, the lives of the poor are getting easier, whether difficulties of the middle class are reducing?" he asked.

He asked scientists to determine their subjects of research keeping in mind the socio-economic challenges faced by the country.

Born on January 1, 1894, physicist Bose is best known for his work on quantum mechanics in the early 1920s.

Professor Bose discovered what is known as 'Bosons' and worked with Albert Einstein to define one of the two basic classes of subatomic particles.

