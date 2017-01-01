Sunday, Jan 01, 2017 | Last Update : 04:11 PM IST

India, All India

Rajnath hails Modi, says his pro-poor schemes will make nation stronger

ANI
Published : Jan 1, 2017, 2:50 pm IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2017, 2:51 pm IST

He also said the scheme announced for pregnant women was especially very praiseworthy.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements for the poor and weaker sections of the society, saying the "country will become stronger with these schemes".

"I congratulate Prime Minister for schemes announced for different sections of society, especially farmers and middle class, as the nation cannot progress until they do. I am sure the country will become stronger by the decisions announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday," Singh told ANI.

He also said the scheme announced for pregnant women was especially very praiseworthy.

Prime Minister Modi in a national address on Saturday night launched schemes for farmers, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, new mothers and senior citizens. While appreciating the fellow countrymen on the ways in which demonetisation has shaped.

Prime Minister Modi in his speech said the following:

The Government will take care of interest for 60 days for farmers who had taken loans from district coop, central bank. He said Rs 20,000 crore in NABARD fund will give loans to farmers. In 3 months, almost 3 crore Kisan Credit Cards will be transformed to RuPay credit cards. With these they will be able to sell and buy at any place, and will not have to visit banks to withdraw money.

Just like agriculture, MSMEs are also important, for which the government has launched special initiatives. For small entrepreneurs, credit guarantee raised from 1 crore to 2 crore. Loans taken by non-banking financial companies will also be covered in this.

Small businessmen and Shopkeepers will now be able to get more loans. For small businesses, the government has raised cash credit limit is to 25 per cent from 20 per cent.

In another landmark decision aimed at reducing deaths of mothers during childbirths, pregnant women will get Rs. 6,000 for their delivery, vaccination and nutritious meals. The money will be transferred directly to their accounts.

Senior citizens will be assured 8 per cent interest on their deposits up to Rs. 7.5 lakh.

Tags: rajnath singh, narendra modi, nabard, rupay credit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for doing yoga, gives befitting reply

2

From 'Mitron' to 'Saathiyon': Twitter wonders why Modi changed his salutation

3

The fish that can give you a high and nightmares

4

Your morning erection is linked to heart health

5

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

more

Editors' Picks

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham