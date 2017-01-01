Sunday, Jan 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:34 PM IST

Army wants peace, tranquillity along borders: General Rawat

Army chief Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said the army wants peace and tranquillity along India's border, and added that the force would not step back if an attack takes place.

"Our army seeks peace and tranquillity along the border, but it does not mean we are weak, nor, will we step back when under attack," General Rawat said.

He said that the Indian Army is bound to maintain the security, sanctity of the border, besides maintaining internal law and order.

"Every soldier of the army counts irrespective of the arm or service he belongs to, because it is the contribution of every solider that makes the army efficient and strong," he said.

Further commenting on the superseding of two of his senior army officers, General Rawat said it was a government decision and assured that despite the issue, both of them will work with the army and will take initiatives to maintain unity across the nation.

General Rawat also paid tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti and received a Guard of Honour.

He is the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and assumed charge on Saturday from General Dalbir Singh.

