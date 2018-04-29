The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 29, 2018 | Last Update : 05:12 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Kane Williamson would look to do the double on Ajinkya Rahane led Rajasthan Royals when they meet again at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE|IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Kane Williamson dismissed, Rahasthan Royals get 3rd wicket
 
India

Soon, Pak to launch mega space programme to keep eye on India

PTI
Published : Apr 29, 2018, 3:47 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2018, 3:46 pm IST

Several projects will be initiated to develop self-reliance capacity and reduce dependence on foreign satellites.

The total cost of PakSat-MM1 is Rs 27.57 billion and that of the space centres is Rs 26.91 billion. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 The total cost of PakSat-MM1 is Rs 27.57 billion and that of the space centres is Rs 26.91 billion. (Photo: AP/Representational)

New Delhi/Islamabad: Pakistan is set to launch an ambitious space programme during the next fiscal year with an aim to keep an eye on the Indian side and reduce its dependence on foreign satellites for civil and military purposes, according to a media report.

Several projects will be initiated to develop self-reliance capacity and reduce dependence on foreign satellites, mainly the US and French satellites for civil and military communications. 

The budget of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Organisation (Suparco) for the upcoming fiscal year 2018-19 is Rs 4.70 billion which includes Rs 2.55 billion for three new projects, Dawn News reported. 

Suparco has been regularly conducting activities each year to increase awareness of space technology and to promote its peaceful usage amongst students and the masses in Pakistan since 2005. 

The funding includes allocation of Rs 1.35 billion for Pakistan Multi-Mission Satellite (PakSat-MM1) and the country is also planning to establish Pakistan Space Centre in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad with the allocation of Rs 1 billion. 

The third project is establishment of Space Application Research Centre in Karachi with the budget of Rs 200 million in 2018-19, the report said. 

The total cost of PakSat-MM1 is Rs 27.57 billion and that of the space centres is Rs 26.91 billion, it added. 

Advanced space programme is the need of time not only due to growing demand from the civil communications, including the GPS, mobile telephony and the internet but due to changing scenario in the region also, analysts have said. 

"There are two unusual developments in the region effecting the strategic situation — first of all Pakistan has to keep an eye on Indian side and previously their programme had limited quality advancements but now the US has active cooperation with the Indian satellite programme," Maria Sultan, a defence analyst said.

Tags: indo-pak ties, satellites, pakistan space centre
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

LIVE|IPL 2018, RR vs SRH: Kane Williamson dismissed, Rahasthan Royals get 3rd wicket

2

Karan Johar hosts Maheep Kapoor's birthday bash, see video

3

IPL 2018, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma star in Mumbai Indians 8 wicket win vs CSK

4

Avengers Infinity War BO collection day 1: The superhero ensemble earns Rs 31.3 crore

5

Here’s everything we know about Prince Louis so far

more

Editors' Picks

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham