Amritsar grenade attack: Rajnath chairs high-level security meet

A team from the NIA has already visited the blast site near Amritsar which comprised senior investigators and explosive experts.

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh on Monday chaired a high level security meeting in wake of the grenade attack at a religious gathering near Amritsar in Punjab on Sunday morning in which three persons were killed while 20 others were injured.

Senior officials from the ministry as well as multiple security and intelligence agencies attended the meeting where Mr Singh was briefed in detail about the incident as well as the subsequent investigations conducted so far. Intelligence officials, sources said, informed the home minister that the grenade attack was indeed an “act of terror” and the investigations were also being conducted on similar lines. Home minister directed all concerned agencies to provide all possible assistance to Punjab Government and work in close co-ordination with the state agencies.

A team from the National Investigation Agency has already visited the blast site near Amritsar which comprised senior investigators and explosive experts.

Initial investigations, sources added, were focusing on the possible involvement of some pro-Khalistan elements operating out of Pakistan with possible backing of the ISI. In the last few days Punjab police had also received some inputs of some subversive elements having entered the State from the Jammu route.

``We are investigating the incident from all possible angles, particularly the possibility that some terror operatives from the Valley like Zakir Musa may also have helped some local module in executing the attack. But it is certain that this is an act of terror and not that of some local mischief. The incident is also in line with ISI’s plans to revive militancy in Punjab with a view to create unrest in the sensitive border State,’’ a senior intelligence official said.

Sources said he case is likely to be investigated by the Punjab police and it may not be transferred to the NIA though the agency will assist the State police with all possible inputs.