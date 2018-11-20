The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 20, 2018 | Last Update : 08:54 AM IST

India, All India

Amritsar grenade attack: Rajnath chairs high-level security meet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 20, 2018, 7:07 am IST
Updated : Nov 20, 2018, 7:07 am IST

A team from the NIA has already visited the blast site near Amritsar which comprised senior investigators and explosive experts.

Police personnel inspect the site of a blast at the Nirankari Bhavan in Adliwal village near Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)
 Police personnel inspect the site of a blast at the Nirankari Bhavan in Adliwal village near Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh on Monday chaired a high level security meeting in wake of the grenade attack at a religious gathering near Amritsar in Punjab on Sunday morning in which three persons were killed while 20 others were injured.

Senior officials from the ministry as well as multiple security and intelligence agencies attended the meeting where Mr Singh was briefed in detail about the incident as well as the subsequent investigations conducted so far. Intelligence officials, sources said, informed the home minister that the grenade attack was indeed an “act of terror” and the investigations were also being conducted on similar lines. Home minister directed all concerned agencies to provide all possible assistance to Punjab Government and work in close co-ordination with the state agencies.

A team from the National Investigation Agency has already visited the blast site near Amritsar which comprised senior investigators and explosive experts.

Initial investigations, sources added, were focusing on the possible involvement of some pro-Khalistan elements operating out of Pakistan with possible backing of the ISI. In the last few days Punjab police had also received some inputs of some subversive elements having entered the State from the Jammu route.

``We are investigating the incident from all possible angles, particularly the possibility that some terror operatives from the Valley like Zakir Musa may also have helped some local module in executing the attack. But it is certain that this is an act of terror and not that of some local mischief. The incident is also in line with ISI’s plans to revive militancy in Punjab with a view to create unrest in the sensitive border State,’’ a senior intelligence official said.

Sources said he case is likely to be investigated by the Punjab police and it may not be transferred to the NIA though the agency will assist the State police with all possible inputs.

Tags: rajnath singh, amritsar grenade attack

MOST POPULAR

1

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

2

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

3

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

4

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

5

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

From rehabilitated circus lions, to gorillas, new born monkeys and a fair for camels in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Spring 2019 collection is modern and effortlessly elegant. (Photo: Oscar de la Renta)

Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2019: Modern and effortlessly elegant

Nepal’s tradition of honouring dogs at Kukur Tihar has been taken to the other side of the world by a collective of Mexican animal rights groups that has started celebrating the festival too.

In photos: Kukur Tihar, sharing the bond between man and dog in Mexico

Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God.Every year, the festival commences with paying oblation to the setting sun and concludes with paying obeisance to the rising sun (Photo: PTI)

Devotees offer prayers to the sun across the country on Chhath Puja

Frome flamingoes playing in Israel, to cheetah triplets born in Germany and cow worship in Nepal or the devastating California wildfires, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham