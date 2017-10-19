The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Oct 19, 2017

India, All India

Modi, Army chief celebrate Diwali with soldiers in J&K's Gurez valley

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 19, 2017, 1:49 pm IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2017, 2:16 pm IST

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat who was camping in the Gurez sector since Wednesday. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers sweets to jawans on the occasion of Diwali at Sumdo in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers sweets to jawans on the occasion of Diwali at Sumdo in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kashmir: Like every year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spending his Diwali with soldiers. This year, Modi has reached the Gurez Sector valley along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Diwali with the troops posted in the forward area. 

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat who was camping in the Gurez sector since Wednesday. 

Northern Command chief Lt General Devraj Anbu and Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen J S Sandhu are also in Gurez accompanying the Prime Minister, an
Army official said.

Gurez sector is the gateway of Gilgit-Baltistan area.

After Modi has been celebrating Diwali with security forces every year after he took over as the prime minister of the country. 

In 2014, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with security forces at Siachen.

(Photo: PTI/File)

In 2015, Modi celebrated Diwali with jawans in Amritsar at Dogra war memorial. 

(Photo: Twitter)

In 2016, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with ITBP jawans in Himachal Pradesh. He has also spent time with forces along the Punjab border and on the Siachen Glacier.

(Photo: Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to greet the nation on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

(With inputs from PTI)

