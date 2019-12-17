Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

Entertainment, TV

Will approach higher court: Payal Rohatgi's lawyer

ANI
Published : Dec 17, 2019, 10:19 am IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2019, 10:19 am IST

Rohatgi was arrested and sent to eight-day judicial custody by a local court in Bundi, Rajasthan on Monday.

Payal Rohatgi.
 Payal Rohatgi.

Bundi: The lawyer of actor Payal Rohatgi, who was arrested and sent to judicial custody said his client had the freedom of expression was guaranteed under the Constitution and they will approach a higher court in the matter.

"The bail plea was made on the basis of freedom of speech which is a fundamental right. In the video shared by Payal, she has said things based on the biography of M.O (Mundappallil Oommen) Mathai, the personal assistant of Jawaharlal Nehru, which is available on social media. She has shared it solely on the basis of that biography," Rohatgi's lawyer Bhupendra Saxena told ANI.

"The bail plea was listed in court which had rejected it and has sent her to judicial custody," Saxena said adding that they will approach the higher court to get her freed.

Rohatgi was arrested and sent to eight-day judicial custody by a local court in Bundi, Rajasthan on Monday. She was detained by Bundi police on Sunday for allegedly posting objectionable content against the Nehru Gandhi family.

Earlier in December, a notice was served to Rohatgi for allegedly posting an objectionable video. The complaint in this regard was filed by Rajasthan Youth Congress general secretary Charmesh Sharma in October at Bundi Sadar police station, following which the police registered a case under 66 and 67 of the IT Act. The model has been detained in Jail till December 24, 2019.

Tags: payal rohatgi, payal rohatgi news, rajasthan, payal rohatgi lawyer, freedom of expression
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' out of Oscar race; read details

John Cusack.

John Cusack condemns attack on students protesting against CAA

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team. (Photo: Twitter)

Ayushmann Khurrana parties with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team at wrap-up bash; see

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur.

Saif is a hands-on dad: Kareena Kapoor

MOST POPULAR

1

Superman's cape sells for nearly USD 200,000 at Hollywood auction

2

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

3

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

4

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

5

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham