Justin Bieber to land in Mumbai around 4 today?

Mumbai: While the D.Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai is well prepared for international pop singer Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour concert on Wednesday, May 10, ‘Beliebers’ are impatiently waiting for his arrival on Indian soil.

According to reliable sources, the Grammy-award-singer is in high probability to arrive at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, May 9.

The source further added, “He will arrive in his private chopper, and might land at the VVIP section of the Mumbai airport post 4 pm.”

Considering the 23-year-old’s immense fan following and to avoid the hustle-and-bustle upon his arrival, the security around has been tightened up.

Talking about the security level at the stadium, Hemant Nagrale, Navi Mumbai police commissioner told a portal, “Over 500 police personnel and 25 officers would be deployed for security. The organisers have hired private security agencies for crowd management and ticket checking. Plain-clothed police personnel would keep a watch inside the stadium.”

He further informed, “A police control room will be set up at the venue, where feed from CCTV cameras would be monitored. The entire stadium will be checked by Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad prior to the event and drone cameras would provide live feed to the police control room.”

Apparently, 15 international security personnel, specialised in handling such big events, would also be coming down to the city, to amp up the popstar's security during the gig.

The organisers are also providing parking facility for 15,000 vehicles at various places. Shuttle services would be provided between parking places and the stadium.

The new bandwagon of Bollywood namely Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Aarav Bhatia, Athiya and Ahan Shetty, Navya Naveli Nanda, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, are anticipating in excitement for the big evening.

Apart from the star-kids, the adults from the industry, attending the concert are Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sonakshi Sinha and many more.